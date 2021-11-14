San Jacinto Model Railroad Club tours return to the Brazos Valley

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, and the San Jacinto Model Railroad Club tour has returned with in-person tours.

The San Jacinto Model Railroad Club tour is a weekend event for local model railroaders to show off their train layouts to the public, according to the San Jacinto Model Railroad Club tour’s website.

Chuck Lind has been building his model railroad for about 11 years and said its’ been a fun activity for him after retirement.

His model railroad resembles a 1930′s sawmill community in the Sierra Mountains in California.

Lind said the process of building a model railroad involves a lot of reading and studying the history of California.

He believes it’s important for the community to see this history and have an inside look into a hobby many may not know about. Additionally, he thinks it shows children different skills they can use in the future.

“It’s electronics, it’s computers, it’s woodworking, it’s a wide variety of things they get to do to do it,” Lind said.

Each weekend of November will feature train layouts for the public to see. The San Jacinto Model Railroad Club recommends guests check the Google Map link on their website each Friday for a list of open layouts.

