Stoiana Claims Singles Title, Aggies Win Seven on Final Day of Fall Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis completed the fall tournament portion of its 2021-22 schedule Sunday with seven total victories split between four singles wins and an undefeated 3-0 day in doubles action. Additionally, freshman Mary Stoiana was named a co-singles champion alongside Brianna Shvets of Princeton following a spectacular showing over the weekend.

The final day of tournament action began in the doubles competition, as Renee McBryde and Jeanette Mireles logged a dominating 6-0 victory over Kelly Keller and Presley Southerland of Arkansas. On court one, Gianna Pielet and Mary Stoiana teamed up to defeat Mel Krywoj and Olivia Malm in a 6-4 outing. Finally, Isa Di Laura and Ellie Pittman recorded 6-4 victory of their own against Princeton’s Skyler Grishuk and Maia Sung.

In singles play, the Indianapolis native Pittman toppled Arkansas’ Southerland in a 6-0, 6-2 performance right before Stoiana recorded her third victory in as many days against Tatum Rice of Arkansas, 6-4, 6-1. The Austin, Texas, native Di Laura cemented a domineering 6-1, 6-1 score over Hannah Pinto of Baylor. Finally, McBryde converted in her final singles match of the fall, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 over Arkansas’ Laura Rijkers.

Both Pittman and Stoiana recorded sweeping efforts at the 2021 Texas A&M Fall Invitational in singles action, as the two freshmen tie for the team’s longest active win streaks at three apiece. The Southbury, Connecticut, native Stoiana leads the A&M roster with a 7-2 record overall, also pacing the team in ranked victories with a 4-1 mark. Pittman notched the fifth victory of her collegiate career and sits at 5-5 through fall action.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis enters a two-month hiatus before the start of the 2022 regular season. The Maroon & White will open the spring dual match slate with a doubleheader on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 with a 12 p.m. first serve against the McNeese Cowgirls followed by a 4 p.m. start against the Tarleton Texans at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

2021 TEXAS A&M FALL INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONS

SINGLES CO-CHAMPIONS

Brianna Shvets, Princeton

Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M

DOUBLES CHAMPION

Nathalie Rodilosso / Brianna Shvets, Princeton

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the effort of A&M’s newcomers this fall…

“Our newcomers definitely had some bright moments throughout this tournament. Mary Stoiana had a great event, logging multiple ranked wins and playing great tennis all semester long. It is very impressive that a freshman has done such a great job. I can’t remember a freshman in all my years coaching that was this strong against ranked players. Ellie Pittman had an excellent tournament this weekend in spite of a slow start earlier in the semester. Overall, I am very proud of all of our players. Now, we just have to continue working hard and hopefully, we will find a little more consistency in the spring season.”

Senior Renee McBryde

On the team’s performance at this weekend’s tournament…

“I think I started my match fairly well today. I was in a good, positive mindset, swinging through my shots and playing free. I lost my way a little bit in the second, but once I got to the third set I was able to buckle down and do all the right things. Overall, I think the whole team should take a ton of confidence from this tournament. It is always good to play at home, and we will be playing a ton of home matches once we get into the regular season. That’s a big advantage for our team, so I think we should all feel confident going into the spring season.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M Fall Invitational – Day Three

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Tatum Rice (ARK) 6-4, 6-1

Kelly Keller (ARK) def. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

Lenka Stara (ARK) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 7-5, 7-6(6)

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Laura Rijkers (ARK) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Ellie Pittman (TAMU) def. Presley Southerland (ARK) 6-0, 6-2

Grace O’Donnell (ARK) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-3

Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Hannah Pinto (BU) 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Gianna Pielet / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Mel Krywoj / Olivia Malm (BU) 6-4

Renee McBryde / Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) def. Kelly Keller / Presley Southerland (ARK) 6-0

Isa Di Laura / Ellie Pittman (TAMU) def. Skyler Grishuk / Maia Sung (PRIN) 6-4

