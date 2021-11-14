Texas A&M Falls in Three to Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Texas A&M volleyball (12-12, 5-9 SEC) was unable to overcome No. 7 Kentucky (20-4, 13-1 SEC) on Sunday, dropping a 3-0 (12-25, 11-25, 14-25) decision to the Wildcats.

Leading the way with five kills apiece was Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon, while Camryn Ennis scooped eight digs, and Camille Conner and Nisa Buzlutepe split setting duty with eight assists apiece.

Texas A&M used a 5-0 run, highlighted by kills from four different Aggies, to jump out in front, 8-6. A successful challenge from Laura “Bird” Kuhn spoiled a run by the Wildcats approaching the midway point of the opening frame, but Kentucky carried a 15-10 lead going into the media break. The Wildcats extended their cushion by rattling off nine-straight points, before Mallory Talbert’s second kill squashed the surge. The Maroon & White used a timeout late in the set to regroup, but the Wildcats didn’t slow down and grabbed the first set, 25-12.

Kentucky scored seven straight to open the second set and continued to run, piecing four more points together to hold a 13-3 advantage early. Christon got in on the scoring for A&M, registering a pair of kills to jump atop the Aggie leaderboard in the category. Buzlutepe provided a spark off the bench for the Maroon & White, setting up Treyaunna Rush to cut into the deficit, but Kentucky closed on a 3-0 run for the 25-11 second-set victory.

It was a back-and-forth battle to start the deciding set, as a solo stuff by Christon pushed the Aggies out in front, 6-5. Four-straight points from the Wildcats gave them the 16-10 edge midway through the set. Rush brought some life to the Maroon & White on the right side, as the junior tallied her third kill of the match. Libero Allison Fields delivered an ace from behind the service line late in the set, as Kentucky closed on a 6-2 run for the 25-14 win in the third frame.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M plays its final midweek contest of the season on Wednesday, when it hosts Arkansas at Reed Arena. First serve between the Aggies and the Razorbacks is set for 7 p.m. and airs nationally on the SEC Network.

BIRD BITS

Please check back to 12thman.com later tonight for quotes.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.