Voices for Children hosts National Adoption Day event to thank new adoptive families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, over 6,100 children across Texas remain in the foster care system. In Brazos County, families are working to reduce those numbers. This year alone, the lives of 52 Brazos County children were changed for the better through adoption.

On Saturday Voices for Children CASA held a special National Adoption Day event to celebrate the adoptions that took place in Brazos County in 2021.

Kristi Lester, Recruitment & Community Outreach Coordinator with Voices for Children, says it was essential to take a moment to celebrate the families that are making a difference in the lives of children in the county.

“Any time you add to your family or have a child through whatever means is worth celebrating. We just kind of wanted to come out today and gather together and have some fun and just to say 'hey, thanks for being there, thanks for stopping up and giving these kids a home when they needed one.'”

Amberly & Jacob Moore of Bryan are just one of the families being celebrated Saturday. They fostered their son Andre when he was just three days old and recently finalized his adoption in September.

The Moore’s say adopting a child was something they were destined to do.

“He’s just been the perfect addition to our little family, and it came about that we had the opportunity to adopt him, and we, of course, said yes,” said Amberly. “We fully believe that we’re called to champion the orphans and take care of those in need.”

The Moore family says words can’t describe the joy Andre brings to their family, especially during some of life’s most challenging times for them.

“We also experienced early on, we had two miscarriages, and so we felt that we were called to help other kiddos in the meantime while we waited for another miracle, and we ended up with two.”

The Moore family began the adoption process during the height of the pandemic. They say Voices for Children, and the TDFPS and attorneys made the process simple for them.

“It’s been incredible. We’ve met the most amazing people,” said Amberly. “You know you see on TV certain cases about how the system is and what the system does, but we had the dream experience. We had the most wonderful caseworkers and attorneys.”

Amberly says this process has allowed the family to cultivate additional friendships.

“We have a good relationship with his biological mom, and so we get to have her in our family now, too,” said Amberly. “Our family just grew immensely and our friendships.”

“Then, of course, the joy in raising Andre is just the most incredible gift,” said Amberly. “He’s fun and quirky, and he keeps us on our toes. Every step has been joyful.”

Tiffany Stewart, Adoption Supervisor with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, says adoption is defined by love, not blood. With so many children lingering in the foster care system, she says it’s comforting to know that so many families in Brazos County care.

“To have families that step forward and say hey, I am willing to open up my heart and my home and not only just take care of you and foster but to adopt you and make you a permanent part of our family that’s a big deal,” said Stewart.

