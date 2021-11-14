Women’s Basketball Preps for Showdown with DePaul

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to take on DePaul at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena on Monday night.

For the first 800 fans who arrive at the game, they will be given one bobble head from the 2011 National Championship starting lineup. That lineup that brought Aggieland its first women’s basketball national title featured Danielle Adams, Sydney Carter, Sydney Colson, Adaora Elonu and Tyra White. The first 800 fans can pick up their bobble head at the North Entry Tailgate Zone, where there will also be a Levy Beer Cart and games for attendees to play.

Texas A&M (2-0) has started the 2021-22 campaign in dominant fashion, defeating its first two opponents by an average margin of victory of 46.5 points per victory. The Aggies are fresh off holding Southern to nine points in the first half of the ball game, the first time the program has held an opponent to 10-or-less points in a half since 2015. They also defeated the Lady Jaguars by 60 points, tying the sixth-largest margin of victory in school history.

The Maroon & White is led by Jordan Nixon, who is averaging 15.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. Kayla Wells is averaging 14.5 points per contest, while shooting 58.8% from the field. Destiny Pitts, one of the country’s most efficient shooters, is knocking down 58.3% (7-12) of her threes to lead the squad.

DePaul (2-0) is receiving votes in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. The Blue Demons’ high-octane offense is averaging over 100 points per contest and are winning by an average of 38.5 points per game. DePaul is led by Aneesah Morrow who is pouring in 21.0 points per game. The Blue Demons are coached by Doug Bruno. Bruno is ninth among active head coaches in victories, having won 738 games in his career.

The matchup will be televised on SEC Network+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Jason Cornelius on the call.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season remain on sale. Tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

