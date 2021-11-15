Billions of dollars for infrastructure projects could be on the way

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden signed his $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill into law today. According to Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director Daniel Rudge, the signing of this bill means billions of dollars could be coming to Texas.

It’s official, folks: I’ve signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 15, 2021

Of the $550 billion of new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over five years, up to $26 billion is coming to the state of Texas for highways, up to $537 million for bridges, $3.3 billion for transit operations and bus replacement, at least $100 million for rural broadband, and for all of the United States, $66 billion for Amtrak.

There’s no word yet on just how much of this funding will make its way to the Brazos Valley, but Rudge says the community desperately needs it.

“We have $3 billion worth of needs, but we only get to spend about $11 million annually. We are at about 3% of what we really need to be at to meet all of our transportation needs,” said Rudge.

Rudge emphasized just how expensive transportation projects are, using the Highway 6 expansion as an example.

“It costs about $5 million per lane mile to build new roadway infrastructure,” said Rudge. “We have a project here in Bryan-College Station, from State Highway 21 to State Highway 40 on the [Highway] 6 bypass, that costs about $284 million.”

Rudge also said that the funding from the infrastructure bill can make a huge difference right here at home.

“Any additional dollars we can get into Bryan-College station will be important in helping us realize some of the transportation projects we’ve been dreaming about.”

One of those projects in the I-14 interstate loop around Bryan-College Station. Rudge said because there is language in the bill that designates additional segments of I-14 to be constructed, TxDOT can officially begin doing alignment studies and environmental work so that the roadway can become a reality.

One more big impact the infrastructure bill could make in Brazos County is the possible addition of an Amtrak stop. The proposed map looks like this:

The Amtrak expansion could include a stop in Bryan-College Station. (BCS MPO)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.