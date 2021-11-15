First responders doing their part to spread Christmas joy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Light Crew has been putting up Christmas lights since mid-October and their busiest season is only getting started.

With over 20 first responders as employees and seven years of experience, co-founder Jeff Keefauver says what sets them apart is who they are.

“We’re just a group of first responders coming together to form a business and try to make some Christmas joy,” said Keefauver.

With just over a month away until Christmas, Texas Light Crew is experiencing an increase in business.

”We started in mid-October and we will go until mid-December,” explained Keefauver. “Right now we are definitely in the middle of our super busy season and we are going to do our best to get to quotes and to get to everybody as fast as we can.”

What started as just a side job to earn some extra money and provide friends with affordable services has now expanded into a full business. Texas Light Crew has now expanded passed the Bryan-College Station area. The company has hired even more firefighters to accommodate all of the requests they were receiving. They’ve expanded into the Waco and north Austin areas as well.

