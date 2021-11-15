Five Aggies Score in Double Figures in 86-65 Win

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 86, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 86-65, Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.

· The Aggies’ all-time record between the two teams is now 7-1.

TEAM NOTES

· Five Aggies scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 22, 2020, against Mississippi State.

· Everett Vaughn, Davin Watkins and Zach Walker all made their season debut against the Islanders.

· With the Aggies up 12 in the waning minutes of the game, the Maroon & White went on a 9-0 scoring run in the final 2:25 to finish off the Islanders.

· The Aggies scored 25 points off turnovers to the Islanders’ 8.

· The bench played a key role for Texas A&M, as the Aggies outscored A&M-Corpus Christi, 47-19.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Javonte Brown, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the third time this season (3-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson led the Aggies in scoring, putting up 15 points, while dishing out a team-high four assists.

· Hassan Diarra tallied seven rebounds for the Aggies, setting a new career high.

· Marcus Williams recorded his 26th career game with 10-or-more points, finishing the night with 10.

· Wade Taylor IV scored a career-high 14 points during a career-high 21 minutes of play. The freshman also tallied four assists.

· Tyrece Radford tallied his 26th career game in double digit scoring, ending the night with 11 points. Radford also recorded five rebounds.

· Henry Coleman III scored 10 points, marking the second game this season he has scored in double figures.

· Aaron Cash was a perfect 2-for-2 from the floor and 1-for-1 from the charity stripe to finish with five points. Cash registered three rebounds and a team-high three blocks, the most by an Aggie this season.

UP NEXT

· Texas A&M hosts Houston Baptist on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Reed Arena at 12 p.m. on SEC Network +.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams

On how it feels to be back …

“It’s been a unique week, but I thought the character of our guys and the character and skill of our staff was prevalent. I thought we were much better Friday than we were Wednesday, and we have multiple new people on out staff, and we have eight new players on our team so for their first week to be what it has been, you do the best that you can.”

On the team’s performance today…

“I thought we were better in the second half of slowing it down pace wise and also gearing it down and getting our defense set. There were too many possessions in the first half where our defense wasn’t set. We did a really good job [with] 21 assists on 28 baskets and 21 assists on 10 turnovers.”

On the new additions to the team…

“Eight new players whether they are old or new, what we are trying to accomplish offensively and what we are trying to accomplish defensively is brand new. It is our third game in five days, the first two were unique. We haven’t been able to practice throughout the games and then we’re playing another game on Wednesday. There are a lot of new parts. I love our pieces. We have got to figure out the consistency of those pieces and then can we all pull in the same direction relative to what we are trying to execute.”

Texas A&M Guard Wade Taylor IV

On Coach Buzz Williams being back …

“I feel like us playing as hard didn’t change and nothing we did offensively or defensively changed. It is just us listening to a different voice now.”

On the depth of the team …

“It shows us how deep we are, and that with whoever is out there, we are going to score. We talked about that prior to the season that we have 11 guys that can go get it. It doesn’t matter who Coach Buzz subs in or who subs out, regardless of the game, we are going to play hard and execute with what he has us doing.”

Texas A&M Guard Quenton Jackson

On the confidence of the team…

“I would say our confidence level has always been at a 100 percent win or lose our team is pretty guard heavy, and all of our guards are pretty confident, and I think you can see that when we play. So regardless of if we win or lose, I think our confidence going into each game is going to be at 100 percent.”