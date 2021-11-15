Advertisement

Girl, 11, survives Mich. plane crash that killed 4 others

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - The victims of a deadly plane crash on Michigan’s Beaver Island include a real estate agent and a couple who were planning to open a winery and vineyard there.

The plane crashed Saturday afternoon west of Mackinaw City, killing four of five people on board.

Lt. William Church of the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has identified three of the deceased as Kate Leese and Adam Kendall of Beaver Island and Mike Perdue, a Gaylord real estate agent. He says Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter was injured in the crash.

Leese and Kendall had moved to Beaver Island to open a winery.

Authorities haven’t identified the pilot, who was also killed.

The plane that crashed was a Britten-Norman BN-2A, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. That type of plane is used to ferry people between the island and Charlevoix in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

