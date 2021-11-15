Hillier Funeral Home’s hosting blanket drive to help homeless stay warm this winter

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Ahead of winter weather season Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan and College Station is seeking blanket and coat donations to help those in need.

This marks the third year Hillier has partnered with Twin City Mission for what they call their Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive.

The funeral home’s staff created Hillier Hearts in memory of Al Sims, a homeless veteran who passed away in 2019.

“We learned a lot about him and what really stuck with us is was his generosity and his heart, and so that really touched us in a way that we wanted to continue that legacy,” said Amanda Gittelman, Hillier Funeral Home managing partner. “That’s when we created our blanket drive to gather items and continue helping those homeless veterans that are around our community in the Bryan-College Station area.”

Gittelman says they will accept either new or gently used blankets, coats, scarves, and gloves all month long at both their locations: 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan and 4080 State Hwy 6 in College Station. Donation boxes are located outside the building to make it convenient and accessible 24 hours a day.

