How to make a holiday sangria featuring Aggie-branded “12″ wine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics has partnered with Bodegas Pinea to make “12″ wine. The 100% tempranillo dry red wine is available in local grocery stores.

More information from the vineyard on the details of the wine (plus a holiday sangria recipe featuring the bottle) is below.

An exquisite wine that reflects the simplicity and sincerity of the Tempranillo grape from our vineyards in the Ribera del Duero region of Spain. Every bit of this variety’s potential is highlighted in this pure and elegant wine. “12″ wine is the result of gentle guidance in the vineyard, and delicate care of the fruit during the entire winemaking process. This approach allows you to truly appreciate the Tempranillo grape due to our minimal intervention. The beautiful aromatics and complexity of flavor are obtained thanks to careful viticulture and more than 3,000 ft. in elevation of our vineyards. A hands-off approach to vinification and clean wine making process allows the fruit to be the star of the show and speak to its place of origin. The result is a delicious ensemble of fruit, perfumy aromatics, velvety elegant texture, and persistent finish.

DESCRIPTION:This is the perfect wine to enjoy at tailgates and games, with family and friends, or in the comfort of your own home. The smooth complexity of “12″ wine makes it perfect to enjoy by itself or paired with your favorite dish - from weekend bone-in rib-eyes to weeknight pizza or pasta. It is strongly recommended to serve 12 Wine at a cool temperature (60-65 degrees Fahrenheit). Visual: a docile wine with a movement in the glass that shows it agile and lively. The wine has violet and purple tones, with bright and deep colors. Olfactory: Aromas reminiscent of red fruits, although balsamic and spicy notes can also be distinguished. Expressive and fruity.Taste: Very easy on the palate. Sweet, pleasant.

12′s Holiday Sangria

Ingredients:

Bottle of “12″ wine

Sparkling Apple Cider

2 Oranges

2 Apples

Box of cranberries (the more cranberries the better)

Sugar

Cinnamon sticks

Anise stars

Ice

Cranberry Cinnamon Sugar Water (Prep 30 minutes before)

In pot, pour in 2 cups of water and let it heat till boiling

Once boiling, add handful of cranberries, 3 cinnamon sticks, and one star of anise

Then add ½ cup of sugar and stir this dissolved

Take pot off heat and cover with a lid to keep in the steam

Let sit for 10 minutes then place in the fridge to cool down more

Holiday Sangria

Prep your apples and oranges Slice both apples into thin circles where the core is in the center of the circle Peel one orange and set aside orange peels, then cut in half This orange will be used for its juice so don’t worry about it not having its skin

Slice the remaining orange the same way as the apple

Fill a pitcher with ice halfway

Place apple and orange slices in pitcher (as many as desired)

Squeeze the orange halves over ice

Now depending on the size of your pitcher ½ parts 12 wine 1/4 parts sparkling apple cider 1/4 parts sugar water

Stir and taste! Add more sparkling apple cider to get desired taste

Garnish with cinnamon sticks, stars of anise, and apple and orange slices

