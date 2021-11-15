Advertisement

How Texas A&M helps get pecans from trees to your dinner table

By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Pecans are a staple in the fall. They can be the perfect topping for desserts or even a great side by themselves. Texas A&M University is helping producers grow the best pecans they can.

The university has a farm just west of campus that features its own pecan orchard. That’s where Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Program Specialist Monte Nesbitt helps with research, teaching, and outreach to improve crops around the state. There are 80,000 acres of pecan orchards in Texas. That’s more than just about every other state.

There are several important pieces of equipment that shake the nuts out of the tree, pick them up off the ground, and feed them down a conveyor belt to sort the good nuts from the bad. It may sound like a lot, but it lets just a few people handle a sizable operation.

“Mechanized harvest is a big deal. In 2021, farm labor is a huge challenge. The equipment being there makes it possible for a husband and wife, family of four, couple of business partners to pick up a lot of pecans and do that efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Nesbitt.

The only thing that the farm doesn’t do itself is shell the nuts. They send those off to a company that shells and packages the pecans.

Texas A&M produces anywhere between 15,000 and 30,000 pounds of pecans every year, and you can get some just in time for the holidays. The horticulture department sells them every Friday at Research Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota hosts Red, Wheat & Blues Festival
Navasota hosts Reds, Wheats & Blues Festival
Community members at the city of Bryan's 150th Anniversary Thanksgiving Dinner
City of Bryan hosts community Thanksgiving dinner to celebrate 150th anniversary
San Jacinto Model Railroad Tour
San Jacinto Model Railroad Club tours return to the Brazos Valley
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Ellie Pardee is with Texas A&M Ventures.
A holiday sangria recipe featuring "12" wine for all your hosting needs
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Texas governor
Family riding in tank at the Museum of the American G.I.'s History in Motion event in College...
Military history comes alive at Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion”