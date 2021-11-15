How Texas A&M helps get pecans from trees to your dinner table

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Pecans are a staple in the fall. They can be the perfect topping for desserts or even a great side by themselves. Texas A&M University is helping producers grow the best pecans they can.

The university has a farm just west of campus that features its own pecan orchard. That’s where Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Program Specialist Monte Nesbitt helps with research, teaching, and outreach to improve crops around the state. There are 80,000 acres of pecan orchards in Texas. That’s more than just about every other state.

There are several important pieces of equipment that shake the nuts out of the tree, pick them up off the ground, and feed them down a conveyor belt to sort the good nuts from the bad. It may sound like a lot, but it lets just a few people handle a sizable operation.

“Mechanized harvest is a big deal. In 2021, farm labor is a huge challenge. The equipment being there makes it possible for a husband and wife, family of four, couple of business partners to pick up a lot of pecans and do that efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Nesbitt.

The only thing that the farm doesn’t do itself is shell the nuts. They send those off to a company that shells and packages the pecans.

Texas A&M produces anywhere between 15,000 and 30,000 pounds of pecans every year, and you can get some just in time for the holidays. The horticulture department sells them every Friday at Research Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

