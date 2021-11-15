Military history comes alive at Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion”

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out Sunday to step behind battle lines to take in the sights and sounds of American war history at the Museum of the American G.I.’s History in Motion weekend event.

People of all ages and backgrounds got to witness up close and personal the arsenal of vehicles and weapons once used to defend the freedoms of the United States of America.

From WWII tanks rides to machine guns retrofitted to shoot paintballs to a Howitzer artillery gun to even a flame thrower demonstration, there was plenty of fun for the entire family.

Leisha Mullins, director of the Museum of the American G.I, says programs like the history in motion and living history weekends are made possible through funding provided to the Museum of The American G.I. from Humanities Texas and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Money raised during these special event days allows the museum to maintain the vehicles for generations to enjoy.

“This is one of our big events. We don’t host fundraising banquets and things like that. Rather, we bring out all of our vehicles and show them off,” said Mullins.

“This is the way that we raise funds to be able to continue our educational events. What we do is we share our equipment, our collection with the public, and in turn that helps us to be able to do more educational opportunities,” said Mullins.

Though many attended this weekend’s event for different reasons, everyone was left in awe after seeing the finest collections of pristinely restored vehicles and weapons in the South.

For Alexander Matute of Houston, he says the history in motion experience is about honoring the past.

“I honestly believe that preserving history is an important part of our nation. We go back, and we see what our past was like, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, etc.,” said Matute

Daniel Inbody attended Sunday’s event with Boy Scout Troop 1861 in College Station. He says seeing the history in motion up close and personal is deeper for him because of his family’s ties to the armed forces.

“With family who served in these conflicts, it’s really a kind of personal thing getting to see the stuff that my family members worked on and used on a daily basis in the defense of our country is just really cool and interesting,” said Inbody.

These special events are also a great time to thank those who served and actually used the vehicles and arsenal on display in combat.

“Yesterday, we had a 93-year-old veteran from WWII come out, and we were able to get him in one of our vehicles and get him to ride around,” said Mullins. “That inspiring to us because we get to interact with the veterans, but it’s wonderful for the crowd to actually get to see those veterans and honor them.”

History is set to come alive again in December for the museum’s Christmas Truce weekend.

