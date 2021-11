BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at LSU will kick at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN, announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies and Tigers will face off for the 60th time, LSU holds a 34-22-3 lead in the all-time series. Since Head Coach Jimbo Fisher arrived in Aggieland, the Maroon & White have won two of three matchups between the two schools.