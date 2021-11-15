Thanksgiving costs higher this year, local organizations preparing still

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is expected to pinch Americans’ pockets more this year. Consumers are seeing higher prices at grocery stores as they prepare for their Thanksgiving meals next week.

Right now the economy is dealing with a perfect storm of circumstances including supply chain problems as well as inflation impacting consumers.

“Beef is up maybe 20% and pork is up maybe 15%,” said Dr. Dennis Jansen, who is the Director of the Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center. He is also a Professor of Economics at the university.

With meat prices up, Jansen said that’s impacting not just the turkey dinner but even more so for things like beef.

“Interestingly poultry is not up as much. It’s up, it’s still a pretty high 7.5% but turkeys [are] an exception to that. Apparently turkey prices are up and they’re up closer to 20% than to 10%,” said Jansen.

Local organizations are also seeing their costs go up for their Thanksgiving meals.

