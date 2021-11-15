TicketSmarter WAC Football Players of the Week Announced

DENVER – Sam Houston’s Eric Schmid, Abilene Christian’s Elijah Moffet and Dixie State’s Connor Brooksby have been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for November 8 through November 15.

Schmid, a redshirt junior quarterback from The Woodlands, Texas, finished with a season-high 392 yards passing on 27-of-44 attempts as the Bearkats clinched the AQ7 spot in the 2021 FCS Playoffs. Posting a 158.7 efficiency rating, he threw for three touchdowns and added another touchdown rushing as Sam Houston earned a 42-28 win over Eastern Kentucky to punch their ticket with their 19th victory of 2021.

Moffett, a redshirt freshman safety from Selma, Texas, led the Wildcat defense in a 29-3 win over rival Tarleton, finishing with seven tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception. His interception came on Tarleton’s final offensive play of the game as Moffett still had enough gas in the tank to return the pick 30 yards to allow the Wildcats to ice the clock.

Brooksby, a freshman kicker from St. George, Utah, was busy kicking all night as he was 8-for-8 on PATs and made a pair of field goals in DSU’s 62-21 win over Fort Lewis, including a 50-yard field goal that is an NCAA-era record for the Trailblazers. He also kicked off 11 times with five touchbacks in front of the home crowd.

Other offensive nominees: Abilene Christian’s Kobe Clark caught a season-high 11 passes for 81 yards and a scored to eclipse 200 career receptions in a 29-3 win over Tarleton … Dixie State’s Drew Kannely-Robles rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns as the Trailblazers earned their first win of the season with a 62-21 drubbing of Fort Lewis … Stephen F. Austin’s Xavier Gipson needed just six catches and 99 yards receiving to score three times as the ‘Jacks went on the road to earn a 27-14 win at Central Arkansas.

Other defensive nominees: Dixie State’s Troy Miller racked up a career-high eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in the Trailblazers’ 62-21 win over Fort Lewis … Sam Houston’s Trevor Williams was in the EKU backfield all day, finishing with 11 total tackles, including a pair of tackles-for-loss, as the ‘Kats earned a 42-28 win to clinch the AQ7 automatic qualification to the FCS playoffs … Stephen F. Austin’s Raysha Nichols recorded seven tackles with a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss as SFA earned a 27-14 road win at Central Arkansas … Tarleton’s Jalen Carr had seven tackles, 1.5 TFL and an interception against Abilene Christian in his first game played since Sept. 18.

Other special teams nominees: Abilene Christian’s Blair Zepeda made 3-of-4 field goals, including a 53-yarder, and was 2-of-2 on extra points as the Wildcats ran past rival Tarleton, 29-3 … Lamar’s Bailey Giffen averaged 43.5 yards per punt and also made his only extra point opportunity of the night as the Cardinals fell at home to Jacksonville State, 38-7 … Stephen F. Austin’s Chris Campos made a pair of field goals and was 3-for-3 on extra points in the ‘Jacks’ 27-14 road win at Central Arkansas … Tarleton’s Jake Walrath was booming the ball all day as the Texans’ punter, including a 74-yarder as he averaged 39.0 yards per kick.