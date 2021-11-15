Treat of the Day: Luke Sanders wins 1st place in the Houston Hunger Summit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Big congratulations to A&M Consolidated High School junior Luke Sanders!

He won first place in the Houston Hunger Summit sponsored by the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The contest consisted of researching a topic related to local food insecurity, students proposed a solution to a panel of judges. Luke’s presentation was titled “Decreasing Food Deserts in the Brazos Valley and its Effects on Obesity.”

