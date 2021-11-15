Part of Boonville Road closed after crash at intersection
A crash happened at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police
Police say all westbound and eastbound lanes of Boonville Road between Copperfield Drive and Woodcrest Drive are closed. Motorists should avoid the area and expect significant delays.
