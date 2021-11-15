Part of Boonville Road closed after crash at intersection

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police

Police say all westbound and eastbound lanes of Boonville Road between Copperfield Drive and Woodcrest Drive are closed. Motorists should avoid the area and expect significant delays.

The eastbound lanes of Boonville Road have been closed at Woodcrest Drive. Expect significant delays in the area.



Boonville Road between Copperfield Drive and Woodcrest Drive is closed to all traffic.



(4:43 pm) — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 15, 2021

