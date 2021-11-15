Advertisement

Part of Boonville Road closed after crash at intersection

A crash happened at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive
(KOSA)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police

Police say all westbound and eastbound lanes of Boonville Road between Copperfield Drive and Woodcrest Drive are closed. Motorists should avoid the area and expect significant delays.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Navasota hosts Red, Wheat & Blues Festival
Navasota hosts Reds, Wheats & Blues Festival
Community members at the city of Bryan's 150th Anniversary Thanksgiving Dinner
City of Bryan hosts community Thanksgiving dinner to celebrate 150th anniversary
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Texas governor
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
San Jacinto Model Railroad Tour
San Jacinto Model Railroad Club tours return to the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Luke Sanders wins 1st place in the Houston Hunger Summit
Treat of the Day: Luke Sanders wins 1st place in the Houston Hunger Summit
Texas light crew
First responders doing their part to spread Christmas joy
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill includes up to $26 billion for Texas highways.
Billions of dollars for infrastructure projects could be on the way
Meat prices are higher this November including for turkeys.
Thanksgiving costs higher this year, local organizations preparing still