Aggies Host Houston Baptist in Wednesday Matinee

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball closes out its four-game homestand with a noon matchup against the Houston Baptist Huskies on Wednesday inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies enter the fray with a 3-0 ledger and are coming off an 86-65 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday. Five Aggies scored in double figures against the Islanders as the Maroon & White were led by Quenton Jackson, who scored 15. Hassan Diarra led the team in rebounding as the Queens, New York, native hauled in a career-high seven boards.

For the season, Henry Coleman III leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game while Marcus Williams, the only Aggie to score in double figures in each game this season, is second at 11.0 points. Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.7 points and boasts a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game.

Houston Baptist is 1-1 on the season, and is coming off a 122-44 win over Barclay on Saturday. Tristan Moore leads the Huskies at 13.0 points per game while Brycen Long and Za-Ontay Boothman are averaging 11.5. Darius Lee averages 9.0 points and 9.0 rebounds.

The game may be seen on SEC Network+. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Texas A&M Sports Network, locally on 94.5 FM, 1620 AM and nationwide on XM 190 with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Parking is free for fans with any valid Texas A&M parking permit or season parking permit. For those without either permit, parking is $5 cash. Fans are able to park in lots 100a-c, e and f surrounding Reed Arena.

For more information, please visit parking.tamu.edu. Texas A&M students are able to attend the game for free with a Sports Pass. Tickets can be purchased through the 12th Man Foundation at www.12thManFoundation.com.

