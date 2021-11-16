Aggies ready to move on after loss to Ole Miss

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is coming off a disappointing 29-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday which ended their four-game winning streak. A&M is still 7-3 on the season and has a chance to get to 10 wins this year with a bowl game.

For all the adversity this team has gone through this season, like losing its starting quarterback and dropping two games in a row earlier this year, the Aggies have learned how to respond big and get back up. A&M will be playing its final home game of the year this Saturday against Prairie View and they want to make it a special ending in Aggieland. The Aggies said they’ve already had their time to be upset with the Ole Miss loss, and now it’s time to move on.

<”I would say 14-20 hours to be a little disappointed in ourselves, but now it’s time to move on to next week and get ready to bounce back and come together stronger than ever,” explained defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.

“Talking about a mindset, I can talk about that all day,” wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “We have to figure out who we really are. What is our identity? What do we want our mindset to be? How fast do we want to start or how strong do we want to finish? We have to really find that out through our practice,” Smith added.

The Aggies and Panthers will kick off at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday at Kyle Field for Senior Day. The game will not be televised but will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

