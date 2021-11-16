Brazos County to purchase former Bryan ISD Administration Building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is set to buy the former Bryan ISD Administration Building on Texas Avenue. Monday night, the school board agreed to the nearly $2.4 million deal.

The following is a press release from Bryan ISD about the agreement:

Brazos County and Bryan Independent School District have reached an agreement on the sale of the former Bryan ISD Administration Building.

At their November 2, 2021 meeting, Brazos County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the building for $2,388,000.00. The vote included a $10,000 check for earnest money. In turn, at their November 15, 2021 meeting, Bryan ISD trustees unanimously approved the sale on the same terms.

The building, located at 101 North Texas Avenue in Bryan, is across the street from the Brazos County Courthouse and near the Brazos County Administration Building.

“The location is perfect for any future needs Brazos County might have since it’s so close to the courthouse,” said County Judge Duane Peters. “The courthouse is land-locked, so having property nearby would allow for future growth needs.”

The county is taking advantage of the timing of the sale, as there are no guarantees an opportunity like this would present itself in the future.

“Bryan ISD was thrilled when Brazos County expressed interest in this property,” said Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine. “This building is in a great location, especially with all of the growth in downtown Bryan. It served our community for decades as the Bryan ISD Administration Building, and now will continue to serve the community as Brazos County expands.”

The contract will go into a three-month inspection period, with Brazos County expected to take ownership of the building early next year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.