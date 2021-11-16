Advertisement

Fisher dismisses rumors of leaving A&M: “I’m staying here”

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher
(Darryl Bruffett)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher once again dismissed any rumors that he would consider leaving for LSU. The Tigers will be looking for a new coach once Ed Orgeron leaves after this season. Fisher has been adamant before, and he didn’t mince words again on Monday when asked about his future with the Maroon and White.

”I’ve told everybody that I’m staying here. And I’ve told everybody that I plan on being the coach at A&M,” Fisher declared. ”We may recruit the number one class, we’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year. Okay. So I’m either the dumbest human being on God’s green earth. Okay. Who’s going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over here and play against them. Okay. If I did that, you ought to say that’s the dumbest human being, I don’t want him to be my coach. We’re going to recruit a heck of a class. We’re going to have special things here. We’re building special things. They’re investing in the program. They’re investing in everything we’ve got. We’re building a culture. We’re not where we are. And that was the disappointing thing about Saturday for me that we didn’t take a step in some of the things that I really thought we should’ve. It wasn’t because of wanting to, it was because of how-to, and I’ve got to do a better job of explaining to our players to get them to do it. But I want to be at A&M. I plan on being at A&M. I ain’t going anywhere. I don’t want to be anywhere else. I love being right here. Is that clear enough?” Fisher added.

Fisher and the Aggies will look to rebound this week after their loss to Ole Miss. Texas A&M hosts Prairie View for their final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

