Get ready for the holidays with “Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Woman’s Club is helping the Brazos Valley get ready for the holidays with it’s annual event, “Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek.”

A total of 17 tables designed by community members, local businesses, florists and more will be available for the public to come to see Wednesday and Thursday at The Woman’s Club.

According to Robin Rackley, the event’s PR Chair, the money raised during the event will benefit scholarships for local high school women.

From “My grandmother’s Christmas” to “It’s a small world after all” the designs range in creativity, height, color, and theme.

“It’s so inspirational, it appeals to anyone and I think it just offers at least at this time, everyone is so ready to gather, and this really offers a lot of inspiration on gathering with your family or your friends,” said Molly Watson, “Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek” Preview Party Co-Chair.

Table designer, Peggy VanMeter said she used items all from her home, and believes especially at a time like this when supply levels are low, people don’t need to feel like they need to go out and shop to still have a pretty table during the holidays.

Beyond the tables, guests will have the option to enter for raffle items.

“During the two-day event, on Wednesday and Thursday, we will be showcasing seven raffle items. We have everything from a signed George H.W. Bush print to golf at Miramont to a spa package from Spa Lucia,” said Watson.

The preview party for “Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek” will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The regular event will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for both events.

The Woman’s Club is located at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

The Woman's Club of Bryan is hosting “Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek” on Wednesday and Thursday. We are giving you a preview of the event live on #BVTM Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.