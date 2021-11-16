Advertisement

Governor Abbott appoints Bryan-College Station underwriter to Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee

Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott(Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott appointed a Bryan-College Station agency underwriter to the Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee on Tuesday.

Darlene Fairchild works for University Title Company where she assists customers in navigating curative issues, works closely with underwriting attorneys and assists the closing services department with curative and title questions, according to the governor.

Fairchild has over 30 years of experience in the title industry and is a lifetime member of the Texas Land Title Association and member of the Texas Land Title Association Regulatory Committee.

Her term is set to expire Aug. 31, 2027. The Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee drafts and revises all contracts communicated by the Texas Real Estate Commission.

