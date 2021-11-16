Keeping your heart healthy during the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the holiday season approaches, many of us are looking forward to indulging in some delicious treats, outside the norm of what we eat on a day-to-day basis. Baylor Scott &White Electrophysiologist Dr. Jason Cohen has some tips for keeping hearts healthy during the holidays.

“What we need to focus on is what we do and what we eat,” said Cohen.

For patients with high blood pressure or previous heart failure, Cohen recommends staying away from foods with high salt content. For everyone, regardless of current health status, it’s important to continue exercising and staying active during the holidays. He recommends going for a walk after eating that big Thanksgiving or Christmas meal, before heading back to the couch to watch football.

Cohen explained that electrophysiology is a subset of cardiology that deals specifically with abnormal heart rhythms.

“Sometimes that’s hearts going too fast for one reason or another, sometimes it’s going too slow for one reason or another. We figure out why that’s happening and treat it.”

He said there is no one demographic for abnormal heart rhythms, and that it can happen to anyone. For those who experience heart problems, but are hesitant to see a doctor for fear of the outcome, Cohen encourages them to immediately get checked out.

“It is scary to learn about a new disease, but knowing what can happen if you don’t treat it is even more concerning,” said Cohen. “A lot of issues are preventable if you know about them. Yes, it can be scary, but sometimes not knowing is even worse.”

Baylor Scott & White takes a team approach when it comes to heart care. Cohen explained why this collaboration is beneficial not only to patients, but to doctors as well.

“I know there are a variety of subspecialists, just within cardiology, that have specific skill sets and knowledge bases that no one person can have altogether. It’s very beneficial to have other specialists right next door to me, so I can walk right over and ask them for their opinions and ideas for treating my patients,” said Cohen.

For the full interview with Dr. Jason Cohen, watch below:

