Mid-November feels like more like mid-October...but that changes soon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Step outside and feel the fall air that says we are gearing up for Hallow...err... *checks notes* Thanksgiving?

After a very fall feeling weekend for the Brazos Valley, warmer air has once again taken over. Warmer-than-average temperatures -- better suited for the middle of October versus the middle of November -- continue through mid-week before cooler, fall air returns.

Early week temperatures compared to average for mid-November (KBTX)

Morning temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Average for this time of the year: 50°

Afternoon highs are slated to top off the low 80s through Wednesday afternoon. Average for this time of the year: 71°

Forecast highs for Wednesday, November 17th across Texas (KBTX)

Wednesday, a cold front sinks as far south as I-20 in West Texas. While afternoon highs tip the 80s for most of the state south of the front -- potentially a low 90° reading or two in South Texas -- afternoon thermometers should read in the 50s and 60s where the north wind has returned.

Forecast highs for Thursday, November 18th across Texas (KBTX)

That cold front is expected to cross the Brazos Valley between 9pm Wednesday and 2am Thursday. In the wake of it, overcast skies could give way to spotty, light showers and patchy areas of mist and drizzle. Coupled with a brisk north-northeast wind gusting upwards of 25mph, morning temperatures will settle back down to the 50s by sunrise Thursday.

Forecast highs and lows -- compared to average -- through November 21st (KBTX)

Keeping the cooler, fall feel in place Thursday and Friday. A southeasterly wind will allow afternoon highs to jump back to the low and mid-70s for the upcoming weekend, ahead of a weak front set to arrive as the holiday week begins.

NOVEMBER SO FAR...

Now that November is at the halfway point, the month has generally run average for what you would expect in the Brazos Valley.

9 out of 15 afternoons have been considered “above-average”

2 of the 6 below-average afternoons were as much as 11° - 15° lower than what is typically expected

10 out of 15 mornings were considered to be “below-average”

3 of those 10 mornings were as much as 8° - 10° lower than what is typically expected

The average temperature for the month, as of the 15th, is 62.5°.

Since 1952, this is the 14th warmest start to the month of November

The Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for temperatures calls for slightly above or near-average temperatures throughout the second half of November.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.