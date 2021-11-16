Advertisement

Texas A&M Agrilife launces social media campaign for National Diabetes Month

The campaign will feature Q and A’s and helpful tips on managing diabetes
(Texas A&M AgriLife)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Diabetes Month, and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at Texas A&M Agrilife is making sure we are well informed about the disease. They have started a social media campaign to inform people about preventions and even share workout tips and healthy holiday recipes

Agrilife also holds Q and A’s with experts through their social media pages. If you are already living with diabetes they have updated their Do Well Be Well course on the basics of diabetes and how to make helpful choices.

Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program Associate Michael Laguros wants to make sure everyone knows how serious of a disease diabetes is.

“One out of every 10 people have diabetes and one out of every three people have pre-diabetes so it’s very likely that you or potentially a family member or a loved one has diabetes. We should all be educated on it and we should be aware on how to manage diabetes,” said Laguros.

Check back on Texas A&M AgriLife’s Twitter and Facebook pages for new information about diabetes all month long. You can learn more about the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program here.

Do Well Be Well course link: //tx.ag/DoWellBeWell

Twitter: @txextension -> https://twitter.com/txextension

Facebook: @agrilifeextension -> https://www.facebook.com/agrilifeextension

EFNEP website (additional healthy recipes) -> https://efnep.tamu.edu/

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police: One person hospitalized following Boonville Road crash
Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Texas governor

Latest News

CSISD Education Foundation Grant Patrol at Forest Ridge Elementary School.
CSISD Education Foundation awards record number of grants to teachers
“Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek" 2021
Get ready for the holidays with “Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek”
Dr. Cohen explained that electrophysiology is “a subset of cardiology that deals specifically...
Keeping your heart healthy during the holidays
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott appoints Bryan-College Station underwriter to Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee