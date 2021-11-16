Texas A&M Agrilife launces social media campaign for National Diabetes Month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Diabetes Month, and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at Texas A&M Agrilife is making sure we are well informed about the disease. They have started a social media campaign to inform people about preventions and even share workout tips and healthy holiday recipes

Agrilife also holds Q and A’s with experts through their social media pages. If you are already living with diabetes they have updated their Do Well Be Well course on the basics of diabetes and how to make helpful choices.

Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program Associate Michael Laguros wants to make sure everyone knows how serious of a disease diabetes is.

“One out of every 10 people have diabetes and one out of every three people have pre-diabetes so it’s very likely that you or potentially a family member or a loved one has diabetes. We should all be educated on it and we should be aware on how to manage diabetes,” said Laguros.

Check back on Texas A&M AgriLife’s Twitter and Facebook pages for new information about diabetes all month long. You can learn more about the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program here.

Do Well Be Well course link: //tx.ag/DoWellBeWell

Twitter: @txextension -> https://twitter.com/txextension

Facebook: @agrilifeextension -> https://www.facebook.com/agrilifeextension

EFNEP website (additional healthy recipes) -> https://efnep.tamu.edu/

