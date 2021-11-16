Treat of the Day: Texas A&M team advances to world finals round of International Collegiate Programming Contest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After qualifying during the national championship round-- students from the department of computer science and engineering at Texas A&M are advancing to the world finals round of the 2021 International Collegiate Programming Contest.
The A&M team, called Tamoo, will face off against the best problem solvers for the title of ICPC champions.
During the competition competitors are given real world problem statements and three and a half hours to solve them. Problems include anything from recovering a travel log with missing entries to reconstruct an individual’s path to finding out the largest cleaning robot a company can buy to clean an entire room.
Good luck! The world finals round is expected to take place in 2022.
