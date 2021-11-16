Treat of the Day: Texas A&M team advances to world finals round of International Collegiate Programming Contest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After qualifying during the national championship round-- students from the department of computer science and engineering at Texas A&M are advancing to the world finals round of the 2021 International Collegiate Programming Contest.

The A&M team, called Tamoo, will face off against the best problem solvers for the title of ICPC champions.

During the competition competitors are given real world problem statements and three and a half hours to solve them. Problems include anything from recovering a travel log with missing entries to reconstruct an individual’s path to finding out the largest cleaning robot a company can buy to clean an entire room.

Good luck! The world finals round is expected to take place in 2022.

Matthew Tran, Naixin Zong and Tanner Hoke are the second Texas A&M University programming team in the last 20 years to advance to the world finals round of the International Collegiate Programming Contest. @ICPCNews #TAMUCSEN



Read more: https://t.co/n9GhhjRMcn pic.twitter.com/PTl9hhzZkY — TAMU Engineering (@TAMUEngineering) November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.