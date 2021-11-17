Aggie Diving Heads to Austin for Texas Diving Invite

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams will travel to Austin to compete in the Texas Diving Invitational, hosted at the Jamail Texas Swim Center from Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20.

Against TCU, the men dominated the 1-meter, posting the top five scores. Senior Kurtis Mathews took first with a score of 435.00, while sophomore Kyle Sanchez followed in second with a score of 346.88. Mathews made it a pair of victories on the night, also claiming the 3-meter as he posted a score of 431.93.

Seniors Aimee Wilson and captain Chloe Ceyanes have set the standard on the springboards this season on the women’s side. Against TCU, Wilson scored 363.08 08 on the 1-meter and 328.28 on the 3-meter, both season bests, to sweep the springboards for the second time this season. Wilson was joined among the top-three scorers on each board by Ceyanes and junior Alyssa Clairmont against the Horned Frogs.

Wilson and Mathews both were named SEC Diver of the Week after dominating TCU. For Wilson, this was her second time being awarded this accolade this season, and her third as an Aggie. For defending SEC 3-meter Champion, Mathews, this marks his second weekly award of his career.