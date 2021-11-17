Bennett Receives Exemption into Slync.io Dubai Desert Class

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Texas A&M men’s golf’s Sam Bennett finished the fall season ranked atop the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, earning himself a sponsor exemption in to the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, which will be played Jan. 27-30, 2022, at the iconic Emirates Golf Club.

Bennett has recorded two top-three finishes this season, and has shot par-or-better in all nine rounds of stroke play. In the final round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Bennett shot a 66, matching his career low. A native of Madisonville, Texas, Bennett won three times last year, and compiled the second-lowest season average (70.53) in program history en route to being named a PING First Team All-American. His PGA TOUR University record includes seven top-five finishes and he has topped the Velocity Global Ranking each of the last six weeks.

PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best collegiate golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select European Tour events.

The top five finishers in the final Velocity Global Ranking on May 30, 2022, will earn membership to the Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour. For more information, visit www.pgatour.com/university.