Advertisement

Bennett Receives Exemption into Slync.io Dubai Desert Class

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo Day in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics(Bailey Orr | Bailey Orr)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Texas A&M men’s golf’s Sam Bennett finished the fall season ranked atop the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, earning himself a sponsor exemption in to the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, which will be played Jan. 27-30, 2022, at the iconic Emirates Golf Club.

Bennett has recorded two top-three finishes this season, and has shot par-or-better in all nine rounds of stroke play. In the final round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Bennett shot a 66, matching his career low. A native of Madisonville, Texas, Bennett won three times last year, and compiled the second-lowest season average (70.53) in program history en route to being named a PING First Team All-American. His PGA TOUR University record includes seven top-five finishes and he has topped the Velocity Global Ranking each of the last six weeks.

PGA TOUR University’s Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best collegiate golfers based on winning, competitiveness and season-long performance. It is developed in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking®, which ranks the top amateur golfers on the basis of their average performance in counting events, and it includes the final two years of competition in NCAA Division-I men’s golf tournaments, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select European Tour events.

The top five finishers in the final Velocity Global Ranking on May 30, 2022, will earn membership to the Korn Ferry Tour and players finishing 6th through 15th will earn membership on a PGA TOUR international tour. For more information, visit www.pgatour.com/university.

Most Read

Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Bryan Police: One person hospitalized following Boonville Road crash
Wednesday afternoon forecast temperatures and feels like conditions across Texas
Mid-November feels like more like mid-October...but that changes soon
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas sues Biden administration for requiring health care workers get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Rudder girls picks up 54-51 win over Bryan
Rudder girls picks up 54-51 win over Bryan
Rudder girls picks up 54-51 win over Bryan
Bryan boys’ basketball runs past College Station 56-25
Bryan boys’ basketball runs past College Station 56-25
The Bryan Vikings boys basketball team huddles up during their game at College Station.
Bryan boys’ basketball runs past College Station 56-25