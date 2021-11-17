Brazos County Health Authority discusses herd immunity, holiday plans and risk for COVID-19 surges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the holiday season quickly approached, health officials say it’s important not to let your guard down. They say getting together with family is ok, but it should be done safely.

Currently, Brazos County ranks number 21 in the state for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and number 39 in fatalities. Recently though, Brazos County has seen a steady decline in active cases and deaths.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says those gathering together should be vaccinated, and if not, social distancing should be used to limit the spread of the virus.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 Dashboard, currently, 67.44% of eligible Texans ages 5 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 16.

DSHS also reports that 58.28% of eligible Texans are fully vaccinated as of No. 16.

Dr. Sullivan said it’s still unclear if Brazos County has reached herd immunity, data is still coming in.

“When we think about herd immunity, we like to think about it being a lasting immunity, and there are still some questions out there about what that means. Frankly, we don’t have all the answers there,” said Sullivan.

“What’s interesting is that we’ve seen almost universally is that we get this high peak of Delta cases, but it doesn’t come quite down to where we were before, and so there’s still this kind of higher plateau of transmission that’s still occurring. We have to take all this information in and ensure that we remain vigilant,” said Sullivan. “Unfortunately the challenge with herd immunity we think for example, with a virus like the measles, we can feel like that’s lasting immunity and we feel very well-protected from that, but the coronavirus and the seasonal respiratory viruses have a different transmission pattern that we need to remain vigilant for.”

His outlook on the holiday season is good, though. Sullivan says the community is in a much better place than last holiday season, but he wishes more people were vaccinated.

“There’s always that risk wherever we come together that there’s a risk of transmission. Those of us who just went through a Delta surge, those of us who have been vaccinated, those of us who have those around us vaccinated are in a much better place than we were last Thanksgiving,” said Sullivan. “Last Thanksgiving, we did not have a vaccine widely available. It was just starting to come through the pipeline at that point, and now we do.”

“We also know how effective this vaccine has been in preventing severe disease. We also know how safe this vaccine is from literally hundreds of millions of doses administered to this point,” said Sullivan. “So we’re in a much better place than we were last Thanksgiving, but we need to remain cognizant of the way this virus transmits, and we need to be cognizant of those around us who are most vulnerable.”

Sullivan suggests that those that qualify and are due for a booster shot to get it before gathering for the holidays.

“It’s critical that those who are going to be involved in any type of gathering be vaccinated, fully vaccinated, and with boosters for those at high risk,” said Sullivan.

“We just need to be cognizant of that fact, but certainly those of advanced age, certainly those with any chronic diseases. Diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, the immuno compromising conditions, all of those folks need to be vaccinated,” said Sullivan. “They just do so much better with vaccine.”

