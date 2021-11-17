Advertisement

Bryan boys’ basketball runs past College Station 56-25

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat College Station 56-25 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. College Station’s first-year head coach Jerron Reese used to be an assistant on the Vikings, so he went against his former team for the first time.

TJ Johnson led the Vikings with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals. Seandre Collins had 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. Sam Esan chipped in 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Nic Carraway added 3 points and 8 rebounds.

The Cougars were able to contain the Vikings early on, jumping out to an 8-5 lead midway through the first quarter. Bryan closed the opening frame on a 4-0 run to lead 9-8. Bryan took over in the second quarter to lead 31-14 at halftime. The Vikings held the Cougars to just 11 points in the second half.

Bryan will hit the road this Thursday for the Magnolia Tournament. College Station will take on Grand Oaks on the road on Monday.

