Bryan ISD biology students receive lesson on science communication from Brazos County Health Authority

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Biology students in the Inquire Academy for Global Leadership at Davila Middle School learned the importance of effective communications in a presentation from Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan Wednesday morning. In Sullivan’s lecture, he also gave students insight into how he gathers information and the decisions made on what information to present to the public in a straightforward and concise way.

Students will use the tools learned in the presentation in their own presentations to classmates later this month. In their projects, students are tasked with selecting a virus and communicating the facts about the virus to 7th graders through public speaking, articles, social media, and other forms of reporting.

Sullivan stressed the importance of students conducting their own research into topics and not accepting all information they hear as truth.

“I think that this generation, more so than previous generations, will grow up in such a different world of information coming at all angles. I think it’s important that they remain skeptical about the information that’s coming in and ask good questions about where is that information coming from and what could a potential limitation of that information be and ensure that they’re trusting the sources that are coming from that are vetted,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also told students about the importance of giving accurate and honest information when presenting data and research.

“We were able to talk about the importance of being clear and concise and communication methods that are understandable, but also through repetition of key points and to ensure that with humility, making sure we’re asking the right questions to ensure that we’re not missing any important pieces to communicate,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says he hopes students learn that effective communication comes in many forms and that people receive information in their own way.

“I hope that they’re inspired and not discouraged. I hope that they look at the challenges that we have as opportunities to make the world better, to go and make and leave their mark, wherever their passions are, whatever their interests are that they’re able to go forth and lead the charge. We’re going to need that,” said Sullivan.

“We’re going to need these 8th graders to take the torch one day and to lead us to a safer and better place,” said Sullivan. “They’re asking the right questions. I was so impressed with the group and encouraged to see their interests and to see their engagement today, and so I leave here hopeful that the next generation will be up to the task at hand.”

Sheila Bracken, a Davila Middle School biology teacher, says it was important for students to hear from Sullivan. She says it’s essential for students to hear from people that they know who have similar career paths.

“I think it was really important for the kids to be able to see a real-life person from their community who is doing this job, so it’s not as it becomes a little more concrete when they have a real example in front of them,” said Bracken. “Who better than the man who’s been communicating about the pandemic to our community for the past year and a half.”

As an educator, Bracken says she tries to lead by example in her classroom, showing her students the importance of communication on a daily basis. She says building trust is a key to effective communication in her classroom.

“Honesty. If I don’t know something, I tell them, and I tell them I’m not a genius. I don’t know everything. I tell them to look it up yourself, figure it out,” said Bracken.

" I’m just honest with them. If I have shortcomings, I tell them that,” said Bracken. “Dr. Sullivan kind of had that same point. He said humility is when you’re wrong admitting that you’re wrong, it builds trustworthiness and how others trust you in the information you give.”

