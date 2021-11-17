Advertisement

City of College Station creates bond advisory committee

By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station wants residents to apply to the Bond Citizens Advisory Committee. The committee will be tasked with reviewing and strategizing the 2022 bond potential.

Comprised of 23 College Station residents who’ll be selected by the college station city council, the committee will serve from February 2022 until a final recommendation is made to the council or until Aug. 1, 2022, according to the City of College Station website.

City officials are looking for residents who are passionate about the city and will help identify the its needs moving into the future. Some of the projects will include streets, parks and recreation and facilities.

“The last time the city of College Station did a bond election was in 2008, and those funds were used to build facility projects, fire stations, trails, parks,” Jennifer Prochazka, assistant city manager, said.

For more information or to apply to the committee, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police: One person hospitalized following Boonville Road crash
Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at “Texans Rally for Our Voting Rights” at...
Beto O’Rourke says he’s running for Texas governor

Latest News

The Nest receives 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe from OnRamp.
Local organization donates vehicle to recovery program
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/16
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/16
Texas A&M Agrilife launces social media campaign for National Diabetes Month
CSISD Education Foundation Grant Patrol at Forest Ridge Elementary School.
CSISD Education Foundation awards record number of grants to teachers