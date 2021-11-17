City of College Station creates bond advisory committee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station wants residents to apply to the Bond Citizens Advisory Committee. The committee will be tasked with reviewing and strategizing the 2022 bond potential.

Comprised of 23 College Station residents who’ll be selected by the college station city council, the committee will serve from February 2022 until a final recommendation is made to the council or until Aug. 1, 2022, according to the City of College Station website.

City officials are looking for residents who are passionate about the city and will help identify the its needs moving into the future. Some of the projects will include streets, parks and recreation and facilities.

“The last time the city of College Station did a bond election was in 2008, and those funds were used to build facility projects, fire stations, trails, parks,” Jennifer Prochazka, assistant city manager, said.

For more information or to apply to the committee, click here.

