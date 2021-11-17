College Station police looking for suspected thief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are asking the public for help identifying a woman suspected of theft.

On Nov. 1, police say the woman stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise. Before she stole the merchandise she attempted a fraud scheme, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone who can help identify the woman should call 979-764-3600.

Do you recognize this person? On Mon., Nov. 1, she stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise AFTER she was unsuccessful in an attempted fraud scheme. If you know who this might be, please call (979) 764-3600. Case # D2021-001079 pic.twitter.com/nJKwlt2d1p — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 17, 2021

