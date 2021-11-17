Advertisement

College Station police looking for suspected thief

Police say the woman stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are asking the public for help identifying a woman suspected of theft.

On Nov. 1, police say the woman stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise. Before she stole the merchandise she attempted a fraud scheme, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone who can help identify the woman should call 979-764-3600.

