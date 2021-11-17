Advertisement

Disney Cruise Line to require guests 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami on...
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Most children will soon need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The company announced on its website that it will require all guests age 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against the virus beginning Jan. 13.

Guests under the age of 5 must have a negative COVID-19 test result taken between three days and 24 hours before the sail date. Disney will accept a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test, but it won’t accept rapid antigen tests.

Children ages 5-11 can still board a ship before Jan. 13 with proof of a negative test.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority,” the company said. “Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.”

Disney said the policies go in line with CDC guidance. Guests will have to upload proof of vaccination to a website to confirm their status.

The cruise line has also reduced guest capacity, installed physical barriers and required masks for everyone ages 2 and up.

