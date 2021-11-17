Hang in there! One more mild day before fall blows back in Thursday

It’s been a relatively stuffy (but not unbearable) overnight. More sunshine by the afternoon will help daytime highs reach for the low 80s by the afternoon hours, with a breezy south wind trying to stir up some of the mugginess in the air.

Changes arrive Thursday as a cold front moves through the Brazos Valley before sunrise. While not for everyone, this boundary could spark up a few scattered showers (~30%) as early as late Wednesday night in our northern counties, moving south through the pre-sunrise hours of Thursday & clearing out for most ahead of the morning drive. Severe weather is not anticipated with this weather system, and after the front moves through, a gusty north wind will filter that fall feel back into southeast Texas. Temperatures Thursday morning will look to dip into the mid 50s ahead of a few mornings in the 40s that return by the end of the work week / start of the weekend. Daytime highs will only reach for the mid 60s both Thursday and Friday afternoons -- ahead of a warm-up this weekend that will lead in another front by early next week. Travel plans around the Brazos Valley for Thanksgiving week? A few storms systems hanging west of Texas could bring rain for the holiday -- something we’ll need to keep eyes on as we get closer to to Thanksgiving Day Thursday.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 83. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and a stray storm. Low: 53. Wind: S becoming N 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with some clearing by afternoon. High: 66. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43 Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

