Advertisement

Hang in there! One more mild day before fall blows back in Thursday

By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a relatively stuffy (but not unbearable) overnight. More sunshine by the afternoon will help daytime highs reach for the low 80s by the afternoon hours, with a breezy south wind trying to stir up some of the mugginess in the air.

Changes arrive Thursday as a cold front moves through the Brazos Valley before sunrise. While not for everyone, this boundary could spark up a few scattered showers (~30%) as early as late Wednesday night in our northern counties, moving south through the pre-sunrise hours of Thursday & clearing out for most ahead of the morning drive. Severe weather is not anticipated with this weather system, and after the front moves through, a gusty north wind will filter that fall feel back into southeast Texas. Temperatures Thursday morning will look to dip into the mid 50s ahead of a few mornings in the 40s that return by the end of the work week / start of the weekend. Daytime highs will only reach for the mid 60s both Thursday and Friday afternoons -- ahead of a warm-up this weekend that will lead in another front by early next week. Travel plans around the Brazos Valley for Thanksgiving week? A few storms systems hanging west of Texas could bring rain for the holiday -- something we’ll need to keep eyes on as we get closer to to Thanksgiving Day Thursday.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 83. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and a stray storm. Low: 53. Wind: S becoming N 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, with some clearing by afternoon. High: 66. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43 Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Bryan Police: One person hospitalized following Boonville Road crash
Wednesday afternoon forecast temperatures and feels like conditions across Texas
Mid-November feels like more like mid-October...but that changes soon
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brazos County is set to buy the former Bryan ISD Administration Building on Texas Avenue.
Brazos County to purchase former Bryan ISD Administration Building

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Hang in there! One more mild day before fall blows back in Thursday
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/16
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/16
11/16
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 11/16
Wednesday afternoon forecast temperatures and feels like conditions across Texas
Mid-November feels like more like mid-October...but that changes soon