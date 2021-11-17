Local organization donates vehicle to recovery program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A few weeks ago, The Nest, a drug and alcohol recovery program, didn’t have a reliable vehicle to take patients to and from treatments. The founder, JoAnn Willis, said finding transportation became expensive.

“I myself don’t own a car, so I was borrowing cars, we were renting cars,” Willis said.

The organization recently received a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe from OnRamp, an organization dedicated to donating cars to families in need.

One of The Nest’s board members, Nicole England, applied on behalf of Willis to receive a car. Willis didn’t meet the criteria, but OnRamp’s founder Blake Jennings wanted to help Willis because of her organization’s work.

“From the very beginning, we could tell that giving her a vehicle would actually help lots of people because she’s so involved in the lives of people coming out of addiction,” Jennings said.

Jennings said he understands how impactful the SUV will be to The Nest’s patients.

“In our part of the state, in-patient treatment for addiction means that you have to drive to Brenham, Houston, San Antonio, places that are far afield, so without a reliable vehicle, these people can’t get the treatment they need,” Jennings said.

Willis and England are looking forward to saving money on transportation and using more funds towards outreach and events.

“We get to, as a whole, reach out and touch more people,” England said.

Willis is excited for The Nest’s future and the other organizations that’ll receive help from OnRamp.

“Thanks to OnRamp, now we have a foot and can keep going.”

OnRamp plans to donate four cars per year to charitable organizations along with about 36 vehicles they give to families.

