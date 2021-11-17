No. 4 Texas A&M hosts No. 2 Auburn Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts the No. 2 Auburn Tigers in its fall home finale at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

The Aggies (5-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the arena riding a four-meet winning streak following a pair of wins at UT Martin, 12-8, and vs. Lynchburg, 8-2, in Martin, Tennessee this past weekend. Prior to the pair of wins, the Maroon & White took down then No. 2 Georgia, 13-6, at home and No. 9 South Carolina, 10-8, on the road.

Texas A&M is 4-1 in Western disciplines, including a 4-1 record in Horsemanship. Most notably, MacKenzie Chapman (5-0) and Ella Petak (4-0) remain undefeated, while Hanna Olaussen is 2-0-1 and Cori Cansdale and Hayley Riddle are each 2-1 in their last three appearances. Lisa Bricker and Marissa Harrell are each 2-1 in their last three rides in Reining, while Malena Lopez is 3-1-1 on the season.

In Jumping Seat, the Aggies are 3-2-1 on the season and undefeated against their last three opponents in Fences, while going 2-1 in Flat. Devon Thomas is riding a five-meet winning streak in Fences, including Most Outstanding Performances on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Most recently, Haley Redifer and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss are 2-1 in their last three outings including one MOP each.

Caroline Dance and Nicole Leonard lead Texas A&M in Flat with 4-1 records in their last five outings, including Dance earning MOP honors in her last two rides. Rhian Murphy, Lovingfoss and Thomas each have earned 2-1 records in their last three outings.

Auburn enters the meet 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC action. The defending Southeastern Conference champions have notable wins over Georgia, 13-7, SMU, 11-7, and South Carolina, 11-8, while suffering its lone loss on the season to now No. 1 Oklahoma State, 10-9.

