Advertisement

No. 4 Texas A&M hosts No. 2 Auburn Thursday

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / TAMU Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts the No. 2 Auburn Tigers in its fall home finale at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

The Aggies (5-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the arena riding a four-meet winning streak following a pair of wins at UT Martin, 12-8, and vs. Lynchburg, 8-2, in Martin, Tennessee this past weekend. Prior to the pair of wins, the Maroon & White took down then No. 2 Georgia, 13-6, at home and No. 9 South Carolina, 10-8, on the road.

Texas A&M is 4-1 in Western disciplines, including a 4-1 record in Horsemanship. Most notably, MacKenzie Chapman (5-0) and Ella Petak (4-0) remain undefeated, while Hanna Olaussen is 2-0-1 and Cori Cansdale and Hayley Riddle are each 2-1 in their last three appearances. Lisa Bricker and Marissa Harrell are each 2-1 in their last three rides in Reining, while Malena Lopez is 3-1-1 on the season.

In Jumping Seat, the Aggies are 3-2-1 on the season and undefeated against their last three opponents in Fences, while going 2-1 in Flat. Devon Thomas is riding a five-meet winning streak in Fences, including Most Outstanding Performances on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Most recently, Haley Redifer and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss are 2-1 in their last three outings including one MOP each.

Caroline Dance and Nicole Leonard lead Texas A&M in Flat with 4-1 records in their last five outings, including Dance earning MOP honors in her last two rides. Rhian Murphy, Lovingfoss and Thomas each have earned 2-1 records in their last three outings.

Auburn enters the meet 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC action. The defending Southeastern Conference champions have notable wins over Georgia, 13-7, SMU, 11-7, and South Carolina, 11-8, while suffering its lone loss on the season to now No. 1 Oklahoma State, 10-9.

Live scoring can be found on 12thMan.com, as well as by following @AggieEquestrian on Twitter for updates.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Police say the woman stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise
College Station police looking for suspected thief
Bryan Police: One person hospitalized following Boonville Road crash
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Wednesday afternoon forecast temperatures and feels like conditions across Texas
Mid-November feels like more like mid-October...but that changes soon

Latest News

Tigers to take on Barbers Hill in area round playoff game
Aggie Women’s Hoops to Host SFA Thursday Night
Aggie Diving Heads to Austin for Texas Diving Invite
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
Bennett Receives Exemption into Slync.io Dubai Desert Class