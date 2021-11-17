Overnight cold front blows fall back into the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a mild and warm stretch of days across the Brazos Valley, changes blow back in overnight Wednesday as a cold front pushes into southeast Texas. A breezy north wind will take over in its wake, filtering in cooler and drier air that will bring all the fall feels back for the second half of the week.

As the cold front slides southward Wednesday evening, we’ll look to see it push into our northern counties by about 9 p.m. - 10 p.m., through Bryan-College Station between the 11 p.m. - 12 a.m. timeframe, then tracking through the southern reaches of the Brazos Valley through the early morning hours of Thursday.

A cold front will move through the Brazos Valley overnight Wednesday, sparking up a gusty north wind and a few spotty showers. (KBTX)

While it won’t be for everyone, a few spotty showers could develop along the front before the sun comes up Thursday. Severe weather is not anticipated with this particular weather system, and most of the activity found on PinPoint Radar looks to be south of the area by the morning drive.

A few spotty/scattered showers will be possible before the sun comes up Thursday morning. (KBTX)

A breezy north wind will move in behind the front, gusting upwards of 25 - 30 mph at times. Cooler and drier air will then filter into the Brazos Valley, sending temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s Thursday morning. Daytime highs will only reach for the mid 60s by Thursday and Friday afternoons, with heavier jacket weather returning by Friday and Saturday mornings as overnight lows dip down into the 40s.

Cooler & drier air filters back into the Brazos Valley after Wednesday night's cold front (KBTX)

High pressure moves in through the second half of the week, leading to a warming trend by the upcoming weekend. We’ll keep eyes on another front that will make a run for the Brazos Valley by the beginning of next week, potentially bringing another batch of seasonable air along with it.

