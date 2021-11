BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Rangers scored the first 10 points of the game against Bryan on Tuesday night at Viking Gym and posted a 54-51 win over Bryan.

Rakia Lee scored 26 points to lead the Lady Rangers to victory. Cameron Richards added 13. The Lady Vikings (0-3) got a game-high 27 from Taler Thornton and 9 from Christionna Ellis.

