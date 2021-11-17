Texas A&M Football Ranked 16th in Latest 2021 College Football Playoff Ranking

IRVING, Texas – The Texas A&M football team comes in at No. 16 in the third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season, announced Tuesday by the College Football Playoff Committee.

Tuesday’s ranking is the 16th time A&M has been among the CFP top-25 since it was created in 2014. Including Tuesday’s poll, head coach Jimbo Fisher has led his teams at Florida State and Texas A&M to a top-10 ranking 13 times and has been among the top-25 on 27 occasions.

The Maroon & White are 7-3 this season and rank No. 16 by the Associated Press and in the Coaches Poll. The Aggies return to play this Saturday in the final home game of the season against Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m.