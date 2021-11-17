Advertisement

Thanksgiving recipes with The Toasted Yolk Cafe

Thanksgiving generic.
Thanksgiving generic.(none)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is a little over a week away, and the Wong family, who owns The Toasted Yolk Cafe, has cultivated their favorite family recipes to share with the Brazos Valley for the big day.

Pumpkin Pie Cake

Ingredients:

  • 29oz. can of Pumpkin
  • 4 eggs
  • 12oz can evaporated milk
  • 1 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp ginger
  • 1/2 tsp nutmeg
  • 1 pkg. yellow cake mix
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) melted butter
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a large bowl, beat together (Well) pumpkin, sugar, eggs, evaporated milk, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
  3. Pour into a greased 13x9 casserole dish. Sprinkle dry yellow cake mix over pumpkin, pour melted butter over the top, and sprinkle with chopped pecans.
  4. Bake for 1 hour, no longer. Serve warm with a cool whip.

Oyster dressing recipe

Ingredients

  • Jimmy Deans Sage Sausage (pan type)
  • 1 pint of oysters
  • 1 small onion – chopped small
  • 1 stalk of celery chopped small
  • ½ can of chicken broth
  • Iceberg lettuce- wash and break off big pieces (bowl type cups)

Directions

  1. Make the stovetop stuffing
  2. Fry the sausage with the onions and celery and drain excess oil
  3. Mix the sausage, stovetop stuffing jar of oysters, and the chicken broth together and place in a pan (9x11).
  4. Make sure the mixture is moist enough with chicken broth not dry.
  5. Place in the oven for 30 – 40 minutes at 350, until dressing is lightly brown, and remove for serving.
  6. Serve in washed crisp lettuce bowl pieces like chicken lettuce wraps

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the baby was not properly restrained in a car seat like the one seen in this FILE...
Texas baby fell out of open car door, struck and killed on road, police say
Bryan Police: One person hospitalized following Boonville Road crash
Wednesday afternoon forecast temperatures and feels like conditions across Texas
Mid-November feels like more like mid-October...but that changes soon
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Brazos County is set to buy the former Bryan ISD Administration Building on Texas Avenue.
Brazos County to purchase former Bryan ISD Administration Building

Latest News

Dr. Lon Young says it’s not too late to get a booster vaccine before Thanksgiving, and that...
Doctors encourage COVID boosters for Thanksgiving, say it’s never too late to get one
Doctors encourage COVID boosters for Thanksgiving, say it’s never too late to get one
Doctors encourage COVID boosters for Thanksgiving, say it’s never too late to get one
The Nest receives 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe from OnRamp.
Local organization donates vehicle to recovery program
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/16
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 11/16