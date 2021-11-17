Thanksgiving recipes with The Toasted Yolk Cafe

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is a little over a week away, and the Wong family, who owns The Toasted Yolk Cafe, has cultivated their favorite family recipes to share with the Brazos Valley for the big day.

Pumpkin Pie Cake

Ingredients:

29oz. can of Pumpkin

4 eggs

12oz can evaporated milk

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 pkg. yellow cake mix

1 cup (2 sticks) melted butter

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat together (Well) pumpkin, sugar, eggs, evaporated milk, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour into a greased 13x9 casserole dish. Sprinkle dry yellow cake mix over pumpkin, pour melted butter over the top, and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Bake for 1 hour, no longer. Serve warm with a cool whip.

Oyster dressing recipe

Ingredients

Jimmy Deans Sage Sausage (pan type)

1 pint of oysters

1 small onion – chopped small

1 stalk of celery chopped small

½ can of chicken broth

Iceberg lettuce- wash and break off big pieces (bowl type cups)

Directions

Make the stovetop stuffing Fry the sausage with the onions and celery and drain excess oil Mix the sausage, stovetop stuffing jar of oysters, and the chicken broth together and place in a pan (9x11). Make sure the mixture is moist enough with chicken broth not dry. Place in the oven for 30 – 40 minutes at 350, until dressing is lightly brown, and remove for serving. Serve in washed crisp lettuce bowl pieces like chicken lettuce wraps

