Tigers to take on Barbers Hill in area round playoff game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team will face Barbers Hill Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 area round playoff game at Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The Tigers advanced to the second round with a 55-21 win over Mount Pleasant in the bi-district round. Barbers Hill upset Fort Bend Marshall in the opening round of the playoffs. A&M Consolidated may not be facing the team many people thought they would see in the area round but the Tigers are not looking past Barbers Hill. “When you look at our next opponent they were fourth in their district playing against a number one team in a district and they beat that team so right now it’s two teams that are 1-0 and trying to find a way to get to the next level,” said Tiger head coach Lee Fedora.

A&M Consolidated and Barbers Hill are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.