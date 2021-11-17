Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Donors fund Texas A&M 41 Award

Steve and Linda Vincent, long time supporters of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, launched the inaugural “Inspiring the Spirit of Aggieland- the 41 Award”.(Texas A&M University)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two generous donors have established a new award that honors Texas A&M faculty and administration.

Steve and Linda Vincent, long time supporters of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, launched the inaugural “Inspiring the Spirit of Aggieland- the 41 Award”.

Open to all university faculty and administrators, the 41 Award will honor and celebrate one A&M employee each year whose leadership, example, and character motivate others to share in their impact and exemplify Aggie core values and those of President George H. W. Bush.

Nominations can be made through Jan. 14 on the 41 Award nomination page.

