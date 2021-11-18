BCS groups come together to honor violence victims for Transgender Day of Remembrance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Pride Community Center and Friends Congregational Church held a vigil Wednesday evening recognizing the 2021 Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Members of the BCS community came out to honor those who were killed due to anti-transgender violence over the past year. According to the Pride Community Center, there have been seven of those deaths in Texas, 69 in the United States, and 460 internationally this year alone.

Many of those who showed up spoke to tell their own stories and say the names of those that were lost who were either special or left an impression on them.

The worldwide day of remembrance is held on Nov. 20 every year.

Katrina Stewart is the executive director of the Pride Community Center.

“These sort of crimes, these sort of things that happen, don’t just target transgender people. They often target people who are assumed to be transgender as well, who are visited violence upon just because their gender identity or expression is out of what some people would consider normal or the way things should be, and yet they’re killed for it,” Stewart said. “Too many times, it’s people of color who end up being the victims.”

Stewart says tonight’s gathering gives her optimism about the future. She says she’s seen the way in which people are more receptive to information about gender identity and expression not just here locally, but throughout the state and country as well.

”It gives me hope. It gives me a lot of hope, and in that hope is the seed of what we can do so that this is lessened in the future,” Stewart said. “So far, what we’ve seen is that the deaths increase year after year. I’m hoping we can come to a point where we start seeing a lessening of that.”

Stewart says they hope to accomplish three things by gathering every year - saying and honoring the names, raising awareness, and driving a call to action.

“A lot of what we’ve done is education. More and more people know about it. More and more people realize the horror that it is,” Stewart said. “I end up doing presentations more and more to organizations and individuals in Bryan-College Station about transgender people, which tells me we are raising awareness, and the special needs because of how they are targeted are important for us all to look at.”

Stewart says she encourages anyone who wants more information to Google Transgender Day of Remembrance to get more perspective on its cause.

