Bryan ISD construction science students build picnic tables for community

Bryan ISD construction science students compete against each other building picnic tables.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD construction science students spent their morning building picnic tables as part of a competition.

The competition between Bryan High, Rudder High, and Bryan CTEC students is for bragging rights but in the end, the community is the winner.

The three picnic tables built by students will be donated to the community for all to enjoy.

Students were given three hours to construct a picnic table from scratch with just enough materials on hand to get the job done, leaving no room for errors or mistakes. School officials say this was a way for the students to be competitive while giving back.

“These students can exercise what they have learned in the classroom and that they can put it to use in a competitive environment,” said John Templeton, Bryan ISD construction science teacher. " That way we can also teach these kids how to give back to the community and show them that not only do we work for ourselves but we also got to learn to give back to our community as well.”

Winning teams will take home first, second, and third place plaques, hats, tools and other prizes from community sponsors McCoys Building Supply, Blackstone Homes, and others.

