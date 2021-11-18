College Station to face Frisco Lone Star in playoff game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will face Frisco Lone Star Friday night in a Class 5A Division 1 area round playoff game at Rose Stadium in Tyler.

The Cougars opened the post season with a 49-10 win over McKinney North last week. College Station is on a nice roll right now and the Cougars are focused on one game at a time as they look to make a deep post season run. “Everybody has a goal to win a state championship but there’s a lot of steps that go in place before that and it’s like I told the kids the other day you better build that first step so you don’t bang your chin on the ground going up so we’re pretty grounded,” said College Station head coach Steve Huff. “Kids were well grounded last week where we were at with McKinney North coming in having won four of their last five and beating Longview so again a little momentum there for them but I thought the kids stayed in the moment, did a good job.”

College Station and Frisco Lone Star are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 Friday night. The winner will advance to the third round of the playoffs to face the winner of the Highland Park vs Wakeland game.

