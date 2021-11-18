Advertisement

College Station to face Frisco Lone Star in playoff game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will face Frisco Lone Star Friday night in a Class 5A Division 1 area round playoff game at Rose Stadium in Tyler.

The Cougars opened the post season with a 49-10 win over McKinney North last week. College Station is on a nice roll right now and the Cougars are focused on one game at a time as they look to make a deep post season run. “Everybody has a goal to win a state championship but there’s a lot of steps that go in place before that and it’s like I told the kids the other day you better build that first step so you don’t bang your chin on the ground going up so we’re pretty grounded,” said College Station head coach Steve Huff. “Kids were well grounded last week where we were at with McKinney North coming in having won four of their last five and beating Longview so again a little momentum there for them but I thought the kids stayed in the moment, did a good job.”

College Station and Frisco Lone Star are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 Friday night. The winner will advance to the third round of the playoffs to face the winner of the Highland Park vs Wakeland game.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the woman stole over $2,100 worth of merchandise
College Station police looking for suspected thief
Four students were arrested for an incident on a school bus.
Milam County Grand Jury meets Thursday, unclear what fate will be for Caldwell High School Students arrested in October
Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, Kadie Hartman, and Katherine Hart were indicted Nov. 18 by a...
Four Caldwell students indicted on 3rd degree felony charges in Milam County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Thanksgiving generic.
Thanksgiving recipes with The Toasted Yolk Cafe

Latest News

Conner Placed on CoSIDA Academic All-District® Second Team
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) escapes a tackle attempt by Arkansas linebacker...
Texas A&M’s Spiller Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will consider enhancements to several athletic...
Millions in enhancements proposed for A&M athletic facilities
Texas A&M Volleyball
Volleyball drops match to Razorbacks, 3-0