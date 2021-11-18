Conner Placed on CoSIDA Academic All-District® Second Team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball standout Camille Conner landed a spot on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District® Second Team, the organization announced on Thursday. This marks the first career honor from CoSIDA for Conner, and the first for an Aggie since Shelby Sullivan was recognized as a second-team honoree in 2014.

Conner, an allied health major from Katy, Texas, has been a key component to the Aggie volleyball program the last five seasons. Earlier this year, the setter broke the Texas A&M 25-point rally scoring era record for career assists. She currently ranks fourth among active NCAA Division I volleyball players in the category with 4,837 assists in her storied career.

CoSIDA releases Academic All-District® Volleyball Teams to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. District 7 for NCAA Division I includes all schools in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

To be eligible for the recognition, a student-athlete must be a starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at her current institution and be nominated by her sports information director.