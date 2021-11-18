Advertisement

Fire sweeps through Burleson County home

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on Doe Run Road near Beaver Creek Drive in the Beaver Creek community between Snook and Somerville.
The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on Doe Run Road near Beaver Creek Drive in the Beaver Creek community between Snook and Somerville.(Photo courtesy Snook VFD)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAVER CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a home fire in a rural area of Burleson County.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on Doe Run Road near Beaver Creek Drive in the Beaver Creek community between Snook and Somerville.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen shooting out of the structure’s roof. Firefighters from Snook, Somerville, and Beavercreek Volunteer Fire Departments are working together to extinguish it.

No injuries have been reported. It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was home at the time it started.

